WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a related KVUE Defenders report detailing COVID-19 numbers at senior care facilities in Texas.

46 residents and staff members at Trinity Care Center in Williamson County have tested positive coronavirus, according to the nursing home's parent company.

The care center said in a press release it was advised on April 23 that a team member who had called off sick to work ultimately received a positive test result for COVID-19.

After receiving the news, the facility tested all team members and residents, the care center said in a statement. The results showed 30 residents and 15 team members tested positive for the coronavirus. Those 45 individuals and the original person who called off sick to work make up the 46 cases.

Williamson County officials confirmed the county's first confirmed coronavirus cluster at a nursing home on April 25.

The county would not name the facility, but confirmed 46 positive cases of the virus there.

"Our top priority, from the beginning, has been to protect our most vulnerable residents," County Judge Bill Gravell said in a release Saturday. "We are putting all of the resources we have available into isolating the cluster so that no others will be infected."

Caraday Healthcare issued the following statement on behalf of the center:

"We are monitoring everyone extremely closely and thus far no residents or team members within Trinity appear to be symptomatic. Effected team members are isolating at home. We are following our pre-established protocols that include implementing immediate and precautionary steps to ensure we stop the spread of the infection within our community."

On April 23, Williamson County sent updated control orders to 65 long-term care facilities, which stipulated that if there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a facility, all patients, staff and next of kin must be notified.

For more information, Trinity Care Center advised those to visit caradayhealth.com/covid-19.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

\US states chart their own reopening path as global coronavirus cases near 3 million

Spain lets children play outside for first time in six weeks

South Korea maintains Kim Jong Un health rumors are untrue

Texas man gets 18 months in prison for threatening to kill President Trump

99-year-old WWII veteran raises millions for UK health service

Gov. Abbott reveals a tiered approach to re-open Texas economy; details coming Monday