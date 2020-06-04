AUSTIN, Texas — After an update in the CDC recommendations, Austin-Travis County announced on April 4 it is recommending the of use fabric face coverings by the general public when conducting essential activities or essential business outside of their residence.

The City made the announcement as an effort to further slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Everybody should be using fabric face coverings as the next step in the fight against the spread of Covid-19,” recommended Mayor Steve Adler. "They’re really easy to make and everybody has everything they need to make one lying around the house. It’s important, though, to absolutely still follow the six-foot rule."

Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott announced the recommendation with support from Mayor Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt to provide an additional protective measure to prevent asymptomatic carriers from spreading the virus, the release stated.



“This is another piece of a complex process to slow the spread and flatten the curve in our community,” said Dr. Escott. “While you might otherwise feel well and healthy, we need everyone’s help to prevent the potential asymptomatic spread to others who could face more severe symptoms.”

Scarves or bandanas are some household items that can serve as a face covering, the City advised. There are also do-it-yourself plans available online including guidance from the CDC and guidance from Austin Public Health.



"It is critical to understand that a face covering does not substitute for the need to maintain physical distancing and the Stay Home-Work Safe Order," City officials said. "Face coverings, combined with physical distancing, may further decrease the risk of spread."

The City advised the public to not use N-95 respirators, which are in short supply and needed by healthcare workers and first responders.



Officials said face coverings should not be placed on young children younger than 2 years old, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cover without assistance.



It is vital that people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, should not leave home for any reason except for medical care. Mild symptoms in COVID-19 positive patients include:

Sore throat

Body aches

Headaches

Change in the ability to smell and taste

Nasal congestion

The City said anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call their healthcare provider before walking into a clinic, urgent care center or hospital. People experiencing COVID-19 symptoms who are uninsured and do not have an established doctor can call the COVID-19 Hotline at 512-978-8775 for guidance.

For more information and updates, visit www.AustinTexas.gov/COVID19.

