SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Metro Health has begun private coronavirus testing in San Antonio. The tests typically take two days to return results and can cost thousands of dollars for uninsured patients.

Metro Health director Junda Woo spoke in Bexar County Commissioners Court Tuesday, explaining the testing procedure within the county. According to Woo, tests can cost up to $2,400 without insurance.

Those who pay a 20% co-pay will be charged $480.

Tuesday, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott asked health insurance providers to waive costs associated with coronavirus. Those costs included testing and telemedicine visits related to diagnosing patients with COVID-19.

We must ensure no Texan is denied access to testing resources relating to coronavirus," Abbott said. "Texans who are concerned that they may have coronavirus should seek medical attention in the most appropriate setting, and telemedicine is a good first medical encounter for anyone experiencing mild symptoms.

"Consulting a physician from home is a practical way to avoid getting sick, prevent the spread of the virus, and help ensure that emergency rooms are available for those who truly need them. We appreciate the collaboration of health insurers operating in Texas to enhance our state's proactive approach to addressing any potential outbreaks of COVID-19.

"The State of Texas is unwavering in our commitment to protecting the health and safety of all Texans."

Metro Health recommends people only get tested once they've been able to rule out common illnesses like the flu. Officials also stressed the importance of washing hands constantly, avoiding touching daces, and staying three to six feet away from people who are sick.

RELATED: Parents, 3-year-old child test positive for COVID-19, Collin County health officials say

RELATED: Red Cross urges the healthy to donate blood amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Fiesta is still on amid coronavirus concerns, officials say

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Ivy League cancels tournaments, Wall Street set for rebound