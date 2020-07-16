Coronavirus survivor thanks her health care hero in a heartfelt message

Amber Sanchez said it was the compassion and kindness of a nurse at the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center that gave her the strength to fight the virus.

SEGUIN, Texas — As the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to rise among people between 20 and 29 years old, one woman in Seguin thought she was playing it safe. That was before she ended up in the hospital, waging her own struggle against COVID-19.

Last month, Amber Sanchez found herself alone and afraid in the hospital after being infected with the coronavirus.

“I went to sleep that night just thinking I was going to pass away in my sleep,” Sanchez said.

The 25-year-old was terrified.

Sanchez was in the intensive care unit at the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, the coronavirus quickly invading her lungs.

“I just remember putting my hand out and saying, ‘God, if you’re going to take me tonight, just hold my hand,’” Sanchez said.

To make matters worse, doctors discovered she had sleep apnea, making it harder for her to take a breath.

Sanchez said she could also hear other patients screaming throughout the hallways.

“I remember that night in the hallway, this lady was screaming and she was yelling names. I'm assuming they were her loved ones,” Sanchez said. “I started crying because it really made me feel like if I was gonna be next.”

Sanchez was living a nightmare without the support of her family by her side.

But someone was there to take their place: a nurse by the name of Elizabeth.

“Nobody should go through this alone. She didn't make me feel as alone in ICU, and even though I thought, 'I'll lose my life,' she was still there—comforting me, asking me if I need anything."

The comforting words and actions of the nurse made an impact. Sanchez only knew her first name by seeing her hospital ID badge.

“I just want to tell Elizabeth thank you for all those nights being with me and comforting me,” she said.

KENS 5 reached out to the hospital to track down the nurse, and we learned her full name is Elizabeth Wright. She has been a nurse for over a decade, and has spent the last three years at Guadalupe County Medical Center.

“We've seen a lot of sick patients, especially over the last few weeks,” Wright said. “Nursing is different right now. It’s really hard to make that connection with the patients that we’re so used to doing."

We shared Sanchez’s heartfelt thank you with Wright a few days after our interview.

Wright said she remembers Sanchez, and tried to do all she could to support her while Sanchez was under her care.

“She was terrified, and she’s so young,” Wright said. “We had some really difficult conversations. I just felt for her that she couldn’t have any family there. She felt very alone.”

But Sanchez said that, thanks to Wright, she wasn’t alone, adding that the compassionate health care worker is the reason she was able to summon the courage to fight the virus.

“I truly feel like if it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be home with my family today. I wish that all the health care workers out there taking care of the COVID patients, that they are as compassionate as she was," Sanchez said.

Wright said the coronavirus pandemic has been hard on healthcare workers, but it’s harder on the patients being alone in the hospital without their families.

“When you’re in that situation, and you’re just so scared, you need someone there,” she said. “I’m glad that that was me that day.”