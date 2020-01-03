Hazen High School in Renton and Jackson High School in Mill Creek will be closed Monday for a deep cleaning due to coronavirus concerns. Lake Washington Institute of Technology will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for cleaning and disinfecting after a group of nursing students visited Life Care Center in Kirkland, where 50 people are being monitored. The school's president said that health officials advised there is a "low risk to the greater college community."

Renton's Hazen High School will be closed out of an “abundance of caution” after a student and a parent fell ill with flu-like symptoms.

Both the student and the parent were tested for 2019 novel coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, on Saturday and await test results.

The parent, who works in the health care industry, fell ill last Sunday, according to the Renton School District. The student got sick Wednesday and did not attend school Thursday or Friday.

The student and the parent are self-quarantined at home while awaiting test results.

The Renton School District said it learned about the illnesses from the student’s parent Sunday morning and immediately contacted Public Health – Seattle & King County.

In a letter to the community, Renton School District Superintendent Damien Pattenaude said the district has mobilized its custodial staff to begin thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting Hazen High School. The district’s maintenance department will continue to routinely clean frequently touches surfaces and put disposable wipes in classrooms.

The district also says it will contact families of students and staff who may have come in contact with the student last week.

Jackson High School in Mill Creek will also be closed Monday after a student tested positive for coronavirus. That student is isolated and home and is "doing well," according to Snohomish County health officials.

Bothell High School, which was closed Thursday and Friday due to coronavirus concerns, plans to re-open Monday. The Bothell closure was sparked by an ill family member of a high school staffer, both of whom had traveled internationally. However, that family member tested negative for the virus.

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever and a general feeling of being unwell, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.