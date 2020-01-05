AUSTIN, Texas — Many non-essential businesses were able to reopen on Friday, May 1. After receiving requests for clarification, the Texas Attorney General's Office released a letter with guidance on the reopening of businesses.

The letter said that the executive order allowing the reopening of businesses requires Texans to "minimize in-person contact with people" that don't live in the same household, other than where it can't be avoided to provide essential or reopened services.

The letter also issued some guidance on businesses that are not considered essential and also are not reopened with the executive order, including bars, gyms, public pools, bowling alleys, video arcades, massage establishments, tattoo and piercing studios and cosmetology salons.

RELATED: Retail stores, movie theaters, restaurants and malls able to reopen May 1, Gov. Abbott says

Additionally, the guidance letter said Executive Order GA-18, which allows for the reopening of some businesses and not others, supersedes orders issued by local officials that would have expanded reopened businesses past what has already been reopened.

The full guidance letter can be read on the attorney general's website.

WATCH: 'We all need to make money, but that has to be secondary': Why some businesses aren't reopening

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LIST: These Austin-area restaurants are opening for dine-in on Friday, May 1

$1.2M in rental assistance to be distributed by Austin Housing Authority

How opening businesses again will impact your unemployment | Q&A with Texas Workforce Commission

H-E-B introduces new purchasing limits on meats