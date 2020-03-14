SAN ANTONIO — Before you run to your neighborhood grocery store, here's a quick reminder: You don't really need to spend hundreds of dollars bulking up on supplies in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Toilet paper, water bottles, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer all are among the items being thrown into shopping carts, but much of the buying is due to fears of shortages, not actual need.

H-E-B reminded shoppers this week that stockpiling supplies is unnecessary. "Please buy what you need and leave some for your neighbor behind you," the store said in a Friday tweet.

"We are in a strong position to keep replenishing shelves," they said. "We encourage preparedness, not stockpiling."

KENS 5 is bringing you "facts, not fear" in our reporting. While coronavirus is potentially a dangerous disease if transmitted, particularly for older people and those with compromised immune systems, the disease does not need to cause panic buying at stores.

Customers are asked for their patience as H-E-B and other local grocery stores work to replenish products.

We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Here's what you need to know to stay informed:

