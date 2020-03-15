PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The City of Pflugerville announced Sunday that, in response to Travis County's order to further reduce public gatherings amid coronavirus concerns, the City will be limiting gatherings of 250 people or more citywide through May 1.

In a letter to residents, Mayor Victor Gonzales said the City is also discouraging concentrated crowds or gatherings, regardless of size and that they are asking all civic organizations, faith-based organizations, volunteer organizations, nonprofits and others to reduce programs and gathering opportunities.

"I want you to know that we are doing all we can in regards to coordinating and collaborating with local agencies and health officials. We want to learn and know as much as possible so we can execute effectively to keep this pandemic at a minimum," Gonzales wrote.

Gonzales said residents should practice proper handwashing and exercise social distancing to limit exposure to COVID-19.

"Thinking twice about gatherings, events and activities that compound community transmission is very important," Gonzales wrote.

The City of Pflugerville is providing coronavirus-related updates for residents on its website.

On Saturday, the City of Austin also banned gatherings of 250 people or more until at least May 1 to help tackle the spread of COVID-19.

