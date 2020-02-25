SAN ANTONIO — A plane transporting a patient from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland landed in Omaha, Nebraska late Monday night, according to a release from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The patient tested positive for the disease and was originally monitored at JBSA-Lackland. According to UNMC, that person was evacuated to the United States from the Diamond Princess cruise ship; the individual's spouse was also evacuated but was quarantined and monitored in Omaha.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a total of six cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Antonio. Four other patients are being evaluated, but officials say they won't be surprised if they see more cases from the group evacuated from the cruise ship.

"The cruise ship overall had an older average age and that's another reason why we are watching them very carefully," Rear Admiral Nancy Knight, MD with the Center for Disease Control said. "Our evacuees at this point are stable and they are being monitored very closely."

Officials also said one of the evacuees under quarantine in California is being transferred to San Antonio but a positive patient currently in San Antonio would be transferring to another facility to be closer to family members. It has not been confirmed though, if that includes the patient transferred to Omaha, Nebraska.

Dawn Emerick, San Antonio Metro Health Director, said they are not releasing specific information about the patients, those who are under federal quarantine and the small group of private individuals under self-quarantine, ti protect their right to privacy and to avoid the risk of identification.

"These folks have been through hell," Emerick said "I mean can you imagine if your grandmother and grandfather were on a cruise ship having a good time then having to deal with this? We're really just trying to make sure they are comfortable and that we're not moving them around as much as possible."

The six patients that tested positive are being treated at the Texas Center for Infectious Disease located in San Antonio, separate from those quarantined at JBSA-Lackland.

City leaders say the public remains at low risk.



The cruise ship passengers currently at Lackland Air Force Base will be done with their mandated quarantine period, March 2.

