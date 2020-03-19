SAN ANTONIO — City and county leaders have been warning the public not to stockpile supplies like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

We’ve seen grocery shelves across the area wiped out, and long lines waiting to get into the stores.

Shaun Hernandez, co-owner of I0 West Tactical Firearms, said people are also stocking up on something else—guns and ammo.

Hernandez said business has spiked at his location off I-10 near Dominion and a second location in Helotes.

“I would say it’s been busier than Christmas time, busier than Black Friday,” said Hernandez. “The general attitude, people are calm, but they’re talking about the issue at hand.”

That issue—the coronavirus pandemic.

Hernandez said guns from rifles to pistols are selling out fast, and ammunition is also flying off the shelves.

He said they can’t even replenish their stock of ammo right now because the distributors are waiting on more from the manufacturers.

“Nobody is coming in a panic saying ‘I need a gun now’, we haven’t seen that,” said Hernandez. “I think it’s a comfort being able to protect themselves and their homes. We’ve seen or heard stories of things happening and they just want that way of protecting themselves.”

Hernandez has owned the store for nearly two years, and has been in law enforcement for 20 years, and said he doesn’t want to create a panic.

“This seems to be a little more unusual, being taken a little further than most things we’ve dealt with in this country,” said Hernandez.

“Don’t watch this and get scared and think, ‘oh I have to buy a gun today,’” he added. “If you need one, we’re here, but no, you shouldn’t be scared of anything.”

RELATED: 14 new coronavirus cases confirmed Wednesday in San Antonio area

RELATED: Real-time updates: 25 coronavirus cases confirmed in Bexar County; no community spread yet

RELATED: President Trump signs 2nd coronavirus aid bill including sick leave, free tests

RELATED: City orders suspension of dine-in service at restaurants, temporary closures of other 'non-essential' businesses