Countries began evacuating their citizens from the Chinese city hardest-hit by an outbreak of a new virus that has killed 132 people and infected nearly 6,000.

An airplane that a federal official said was evacuating as many as 240 Americans from Wuhan departed Wednesday for the U.S. It landed in Anchorage, Alaska, where travelers were re-screened for the virus. Hospitals were prepared to treat or quarantine people who may be infected. Then the plane heads to California. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

British Airways says it's immediately suspending all of its flights to and from mainland China after the U.K. government warned against unnecessary travel to the country. The airline operates daily flights from London's Heathrow Airport to Shanghai and Beijing.

Four people who arrived on a Japanese evacuation flight have coughs and fevers and were getting further medical checks. It wasn't immediately known if they were infected with the new type of coronavirus. Its symptoms are similar to the cold or flu and many other illnesses.

The United Arab Emirates is confirming its first cases of the virus. The UAE's state-run news agency said a Chinese family of four had come down with the illness. The UAE is home to long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways and is a hub for global air travel.

China's latest count of 5,974 cases on the mainland was a smaller daily rise than the previous day's -- 1,459 new cases on Wednesday compared to 1,771 on Tuesday.

U.S. health officials are expanding screenings of international travelers and taking other precautions but, for now, they insist the risk to Americans is very low.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Tuesday that worry about the virus should not impact Americans' day-to-day lives. So far there are five confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. and no sign they have spread the illness to those around them. But as a precaution, the U.S. is beefing up its checks on returning international travelers beyond the five airports initially announced, to encompass 20 entry points.

RELATED: Sea-Tac among airports to expand virus screening

RELATED: Dulles is not screening for coronavirus yet

RELATED: Bush Intercontinental Airport will screen passengers

RELATED: Boston Logan reportedly among airports

TEGNA Staff contributed to this report.