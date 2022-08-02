COVID Tracker: Hospitalizations leveling out, but remain high in Bexar County

At least 300 San Antonians have been hospitalized with the coronavirus every day since July 9.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio crossed the 600,000 mark for local COVID-19 infections as July came to a close, and while health authorities say virus transmission remains high, coronavirus-related hospitalizations have also plateaued in recent days.

The number of local COVID-19 patients actively hospitalized has wavered between 304 and 344 over the last two weeks, with 327 receiving treatment as of Tuesday. That number marks a 29% increase since the start of July, but the rate of increasing hospitalizations has slowed.

Of those 327 patients, 55 were in intensive care and 18 were using ventilators to help them breathe.

Meanwhile, another 1,031 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing Bexar County's total to 604,376. The seven-day case average dipped to under 900 over the weekend for the first time since late June, but increased to 894 on Tuesday from 858 the day prior.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1,462,947 eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of August 2, which is about 71.9% of the total population over the age of 4.

eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of August 2, which is about 71.9% of the total population over the age of 4. 563,173 eligible Bexar County residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot as of August 2, which is 39.9% percent of the population.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state grew by 13,418 on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 10,908 new confirmed cases and 2,510 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Tuesday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 7.38 million.

An additional 29 Texans have died from virus complications, the state reported Wednesday, raising the statewide death toll to 87,755.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a testing location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

Here's a Testing Sites Locator to help you find the testing location closest to you in San Antonio.