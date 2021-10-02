New COVID-19 variant detected in Comal County, one day after Bexar County also sees it

In total, that's four cases in two days in our area of the UK variant called B.1.1.7 – which is known for spreading more easily and more quickly than others.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Comal County Public Health has reported two COVID-19 variant cases. Both are confirmed cases of the United Kingdom variant called B.1.1.7 – which is known for spreading more easily and more quickly than others.

“This is the first report of variant strains found in Comal County residents,” said Comal County Director of Public Health Cheryl Fraser. “We received this information from Department of State Health Services. Not every specimen is strain typed, but samples are randomly being selected and sent to the CDC for surveillance purposes. Public Health continues to work with the CDC and DSHS to monitor this closely.”

Comal County reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 8,685 cases. Of those, 73 are hospitalized.

📌The latest from Comal County:

🔹 92 new COVID-19 cases

🔹 58 confirmed; 34 probable

🔹588 active cases

🔹 108 recoveries

🔹 48.83% 7-day Molecular positivity rate

🔹 7.91% 7-day Antigen positivity rate

🔹TSA P 15.76%

For info:

⏯️ https://t.co/rL7e77up6J pic.twitter.com/wW1J7sh9G3 — Comal County, Texas (@ComalCountyTX) February 9, 2021

The total of recovered cases is at 7,794. The death count remains at 269.

Comal County's news came just one day after Bexar County health officials announced similar news. Metro Health said in the daily coronavirus update with the mayor on Tuesday that there were two variant coronavirus strains in Bexar County – marking the first confirmation of a COVID-19 variant detected in our immediate area.

The first known case of the UK variant B-1.1.7. in Texas was discovered in Harris County on January 7. The infected person had no history of travel, which suggested there could've been community spread in the state.