x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Coronavirus Numbers

If Texas was its own country, it be #6 in COVID cases and #15 in COVID deaths, according to research from the John Hopkins Coronavirus Dashboard

Currently, the state has more than 50,000 cases and more than 10,000 fatalities.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Take a look at the graphic below, it is a very troubling statistic when it comes to COVID-19 in Texas.

Credit: 3News

According to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Dashboard, if Texas was it's own country, it be number six in cases and 15th in fatalities.

Credit: 3News

Currently, the state has more than 50,000 cases and more than 10,000 fatalities. 

Here's the concerning part, we could see those rankings go up if something isn't done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: 3News

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
For the latest updates on Hurricane Hanna, click here.