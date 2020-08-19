If Texas was its own country, it be #6 in COVID cases and #15 in COVID deaths, according to research from the John Hopkins Coronavirus Dashboard

Currently, the state has more than 50,000 cases and more than 10,000 fatalities.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Take a look at the graphic below, it is a very troubling statistic when it comes to COVID-19 in Texas.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Dashboard, if Texas was it's own country, it be number six in cases and 15th in fatalities.

Currently, the state has more than 50,000 cases and more than 10,000 fatalities.

Here's the concerning part, we could see those rankings go up if something isn't done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.