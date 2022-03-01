Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar County's COVID-19 risk level falls to 'mild'

Health authorities say the community's pandemic outlook continues to improve after another low case count on Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County is starting March by taking another step in the right direction when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic outlook.

After February saw the community start to recover from January's surge in cases – averaging 935 new infections a day compared to nearly 4,200 the month before – health authorities have downgraded the local risk level for COVID-19 spread from "moderate" to "mild" for the first time since October.

The positivity rate also dropped from to 4.9% this week, down from 9.7% last week.

Metro Health reported 253 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the seven-day average down to 209, the lowest it's been since Dec. 4, before the contagious omicron variant wreaked havoc on San Antonio. The number of local coronavirus hospitalizations also dropped to below 300 for the first time this year, falling to 283 on Tuesday.

Of those 283 patients, 76 are in intensive care and 41 are using ventilators. The number of county patients in hospitals has fallen by 40% over the last week, and by 76% since Feb. 1.

Meanwhile, Metro Health authorities say five more county residents have died from virus complications. In all, 5,268 have died in our area from COVID-19 complications, while 523,721 have been diagnosed.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1.747 million eligible Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, Feb. 24.

eligible Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, Feb. 24. 1.424 million eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, Feb. 24.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 4,829 on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 2,645 new confirmed cases and 2,184 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Tuesday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 6.554 million.

An additional 144 Texans have died from virus complications, meanwhile, raising the statewide death toll to 83,693.

