Coronavirus Tracker: San Antonio sees small increase in new cases

But it's still nothing like Bexar County was seeing amid January's omicron surge.

SAN ANTONIO — The COVID-19 risk level remains in the "low" threshold Tuesday amid a slight increase in infections for the San Antonio area.

Three times in the last five days Metro Health has tallied a daily new-case count in the triple-digits, after recording no totals of at least 100 new coronavirus cases since March 29. Another 94 new diagnoses were recorded Tuesday, bringing the seven-day case average up to 105; on Monday the figure reached 100 for the first time in over a month.

The small uptick could be attributed to the massive in-person crowds that converged at San Antonio's recently concluded Fiesta celebration, but recent new-case totals are still miniscule compared to the average of 4,771 daily infections reported in January. April has brought an average of 81 so far, after 90 in March and 935 in February.

Hospitalizations haven't seen a parallel rise. On Tuesday there were 51 patients battling COVID-19 symptoms in Bexar County hospitals; Monday is the only other time in 2022 that that number has been lower. Local hospitalizations have fallen by 87% since the start of the year.

Of those 51 patients, 16 are in intensive care and eight are using ventilators to help them breathe.

More than 536,000 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 while 5,319 have died from virus complications.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1.44 million eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of Monday, April 11.

eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of Monday, April 11. More than 501,000 eligible Bexar County residents have received their COVID-19 booster shot, as of Monday, April 11.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 3,119 on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 1,949 new confirmed cases and 1,170 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Tuesday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 6.712 million.

An additional 28 Texans have died from virus complications, meanwhile, raising the statewide death toll to 86,396.

