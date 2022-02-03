Coronavirus Tracker: CDC relaxes mask recommendations for Bexar County as COVID-19 outlook improves

The agency updated its metrics, and says the virus poses a lower threat to San Antonio-area hospitals.

SAN ANTONIO — As Bexar County's COVID-19 outlook continues to move in the right direction, the Centers for Disease Control say the community can now generally stop wearing masks, per its updated guidance released last week focusing on county-by-county hospital strain.

The CDC's new map, updated on Thursday, indicated the coronavirus now poses a medium threat to Bexar County hospitals, down from the "high" threshold previously. That means that, based on the agency's newest recommendations and metrics, face coverings are now most important for immunocompromised people and those who live with them.

The CDC says vaccines remain vital, as do booster shots, and quarantine recommendations remain in effect for those who test positive.

The development comes as local coronavirus numbers continue their weeks-long decline. Metro Health reported 132 new cases on Thursday, bringing the seven-day case average down once again to 189. Three new virus-related deaths were also reported, the fewest since Sunday.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations have gone down for 24 consecutive days. As of Thursday there are 242 Bexar County patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms in local facilities; the number is down by 43% over the last week and 78% over the last month. Of those 242 patients, 61 are in intensive care and 33 are using ventilators.

Nearly 524,000 San Antonio-area residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while at least 5,276 have died from virus complications.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1.747 million eligible Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, Feb. 24.

eligible Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, Feb. 24. 1.424 million eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, Feb. 24.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 3,584 on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 2,084 new confirmed cases and 1,499 new probable cases. No numbers for Thursday have been provided.

Wednesday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 6.557 million. More details can be found on this page.

An additional 206 Texans have died from virus complications, meanwhile, raising the statewide death toll to 83,899.

