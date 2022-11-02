Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar County hospitalizations down by 66% over the last month

February has seen a fraction of the number of new infections reported during January's surge.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County is approaching a new record-low for 2022 COVID-19 hospitalizations as the San Antonio area recovers from January's massive spike in cases.

On Thursday there were 423 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus symptoms in local hospitals, which is down 24% from this time last week and by 66% over the last month. It marks the 17th straight day of falling hospitalizations in Bexar County; the number of patients in intensive care (104) and on ventilators (52) also decreased from Wednesday.

There were 405 patients in local hospitals on Jan. 1, back when the highly contagious omicron variant was picking up steam and the community was bracing for another wave.

Meanwhile, 228 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the seven-day case average down to 323—the lowest that figure has been since Dec. 23. February has yielded an average of 1,056 new infections a day, compared to more than 4,000 last month.

But eight more Bexar County residents have died from COVID-19 complications, the most reported by Metro Health in one day since last Friday. It brings the local death toll to 5,247. More than 521,000 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1.747 million eligible Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, Feb. 24.

eligible Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, Feb. 24. 1.424 million eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, Feb. 24.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 5,860 on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 3,805 new confirmed cases and 2,055 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Thursday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 6.533 million.

An additional 234 Texans have died from virus complications, meanwhile, raising the statewide death toll to 83,121.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

Here's a Testing Sites Locator to help you find the testing location closest to you in San Antonio.

---