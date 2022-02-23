Coronavirus Tracker: Outlook improving in San Antonio, despite February's rise in virus-related deaths

COVID-19 hospitalizations have also fallen by 64% over the last month.

SAN ANTONIO — Health authorities reported Bexar County's second-lowest daily case count of the year on Wednesday as the community continues to recover from January's surge, the worst for COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began two years ago.

Just 161 additional diagnoses were recorded Wednesday, once again bringing the seven-day case average down to 348. For context, January didn't see a daily case count lower than 2,300.

The number of local patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 also dropped again, this time to 448. San Antonio-area hospitalizations haven't been that low since Jan. 1, and the number of patients in intensive care (113) and using ventilators (58) also dropped on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations have fallen by 24% over the last week, and by 64% over the last month.

Meanwhile, five more Bexar County residents have died from virus complications, bringing February's total to 149. By comparison, Metro Health tallied 121 deaths in all of January.

At least 5,239 county residents have died from COVID-19 complications, while nearly 521,400 have been diagnosed.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1.743 million eligible Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, Feb. 17.

eligible Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, Feb. 17. 1.42 million eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, Feb. 17.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 4,536 on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 2,686 new confirmed cases and 1,850 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Wednesday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 6.527 million.

An additional 260 Texans have died from virus complications, meanwhile, raising the statewide death toll to 82,887.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

Here's a Testing Sites Locator to help you find the testing location closest to you in San Antonio.