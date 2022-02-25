Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar County hospitalizations fall to lowest 2022 levels

Another 218 infections were reported in the San Antonio area for Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — The number of Bexar County COVID-19 hospitalizations saw its biggest decline in more than two weeks Friday, in the process dropping to a new record-low for 2022 as the pandemic eases following January's surge.

The week ended with 365 patients receiving treatment in local facilities for coronavirus symptoms, which is the fewest since Dec. 30 and down by 31% over the last week. Of those 365 hospitalizations, 84 are in intensive care and 41 are using ventilators; both those figures are also down from Thursday.

Meanwhile, Metro Health recorded 218 new infections on Friday, dropping the seven-day case average for a tenth consecutive day, this time to 314. Nearly 522,000 San Antonio-area residents have been diagnosed with the virus.

Meanwhile, five more residents have died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the community's death toll to 5,252.

The updates come as the Centers for Disease Control adjusts its mask-wearing guidelines based on the COVID-19 outlook county by county. Though the pandemic situation is improving in Bexar County, masks are still recommended in indoor settings as the virus continues to circulate.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1.747 million eligible Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, Feb. 24.

eligible Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, Feb. 24. 1.424 million eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, Feb. 24.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 5,860 on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Texas did not provide updated numbers on Friday.

More than 6.533 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while 83,121 Lone Star State residents have died from virus complications.

More details can be found on this page.

Coronavirus symptoms

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Find a Testing Location

