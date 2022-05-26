Coronavirus Tracker: San Antonio COVID hospitalizations have risen 32% in May

Nearly 500 new cases were reported on Thursday, something that hasn't happened in three months.

SAN ANTONIO — Coronavirus case counts continue to rise in the San Antonio area this week as Bexar County contends with a bump in infections, but Metro Health's risk level indicator remains in the lowest threshold.

Another 474 COVID-19 infections were reported Thursday, bringing the seven-day case average to 367; that's the highest it's been since Feb. 22. After an average of 96 new daily cases were tallied by Metro Health in April, May so far has yielded 288.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have also inched upward. On Thursday there were 90 patients receiving treatment in local facilities, and the number has gone up 32% since May 1. Of those 90 patients, 24 are in intensive care and 11 are on ventilators.

More than 546,000 Bexar County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while 5,328 have died from virus complications.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1.451 million eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of Monday, May 16.

More than 518,000 eligible Bexar County residents have received their COVID-19 booster shot, as of Monday, May 16.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 5,656 on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 4,225 new confirmed cases and 1,431 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Thursday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 6.83 million.

An additional six Texans have died from virus complications, meanwhile, raising the statewide death toll to 86,791.

Coronavirus symptoms

