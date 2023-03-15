COVID Tracker: About 1,000 new cases reported in San Antonio for the last week

The community's risk level remains at "low" as the pandemic threat continues to wane.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County health officials are reporting a lower tally of new COVID-19 cases for a third straight week as a pre-pandemic sense of normalcy continues slowly returning to San Antonio and the rest of the country.

Metro Health tallied 1,002 infections for the seven-day window from March 8 through March 14, dropping the seven-day average slightly from where it was the week prior. Meanwhile, the local risk level for coronavirus spread also remained at "low" and "improving" a week after dropping to the lowest threshold.

There are also fewer people hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms this week: 104, down from 115 last week. Of those 104 patients, 16 were in intensive care.

Nearly 695,000 COVID-19 infections have been officially reported in Bexar County since the pandemic began, while at least 6,069 residents have died from virus complications.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health via this page.

74.2% of eligible Bexar County residents (those over 6 months of age) are fully vaccinated as of March 14.

of eligible Bexar County residents (those over 6 months of age) are fully vaccinated as of March 14. 14.4% of eligible Bexar County residents (those over 5 years of age) have received a bivalent booster as of March 14.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services transitioned to weekly COVID-19 reports at the start of 2023, with new data arriving every Wednesday.

For the week of March 9 to March 15, the state reported 12,997 cases; that total includes 5,864 new confirmed cases and 7,133 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Those figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 8.43 million.

Meanwhile, 87 additional virus-related deaths were reported for the last week in Texas. The statewide death toll stands at 91,852. The positivity rate stands at 8.57%, down from 9.46% last week.

