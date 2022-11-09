COVID Tracker: Bexar County hospitalizations fall to lowest levels since April

The local risk level for virus spread remains low, according to health authorities.

SAN ANTONIO — Coronavirus hospitalizations in the San Antonio area have fallen to their lowest levels since late April, even as the start of November brings a slight uptick in new cases.

118 infections were reported Wednesday by Metro Health officials, capping a seven-day stretch that saw a total of 765 cases reported in Bexar County. The previous week, by comparison, yielded 661 cases in the community.

As a result, the seven-day case average returned to triple-digits this week, though there is no sign the bump is of major concern as Metro Health's risk level for COVID-19 spread remains at "low" and "improving."

Meanwhile, 53 patients were in local hospitals receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms Wednesday, 11 of which are in intensive care. Local hospitalizations have fallen by 29% since the start of the month and by 58% since Oct. 9.

No-cost vaccine clinics organized by the county will resume Thursday, on the east side.

More than 650,000 coronavirus infections have been reported in the San Antonio area since the pandemic began, though the number of at-home tests that went unreported likely numbers in the thousands. Just five COVID-19-related deaths have been reported since the start of October.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of Oct. 10, which is about 74% of the total population over 6 months old. 591,339 eligible Bexar County residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot as of Oct. 10, which is 40% percent of the population over 4 years old.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state grew by 2,249 on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 1,247 new confirmed cases and 1,002 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Wednesday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 7.94 million.

Meanwhile, 11 more Texans have died from virus complications, the state reported Wednesday, raising the statewide death toll to 89,662.

