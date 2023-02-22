COVID Tracker: Fewer than 1,000 cases reported over the last week

Hospitalizations ticked up, but the increase was only marginal.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio health officials say the local risk for coronavirus spread is now "improving" after reporting the community's lowest seven-day case total in more than three months on Wednesday.

Metro Health tallied 919 new COVID infections for the period of time from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21, a nearly 50% decrease from the week prior. It's the fewest number of cases reported over the span of a week since mid-November, and caused the seven-day case average to plummet to 131 this week.

At least 690,777 cases have been reported in Bexar County since the pandemic began, but that figure likely doesn't account for thousands of at-home COVID tests that went unreported.

There are more local patients hospitalized with COVID-19, however, though the increase is marginal. This week there are 137 virus-related hospitalizations, 26 of which are battling symptoms while in intensive care.

Bexar County is still organizing pop-up clinics offering COVID-19 vaccines at no cost. The next ones are scheduled for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

No Appointment Needed! Remember, you can get your flu shot at the same time you get your COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are especially important for those who have other illnesses, like diabetes. Find a vaccine clinic at https://t.co/N7fU5b0XAr) pic.twitter.com/ocSvDeV444 — SA Metro Health (@SAMetroHealth) February 17, 2023

How Bexar County is trending

BEXAR COUNTY COVID GRAPHIC HERE

Vaccine progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health via this page.

74.1% of eligible Bexar County residents (those over 6 months of age) are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 14.

of eligible Bexar County residents (those over 6 months of age) are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 14. 13.9% of eligible Bexar County residents (those over 5 years of age) have received a bivalent booster as of Feb. 14.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services transitioned to weekly COVID-19 reports at the start of 2023, with new data arriving every Wednesday.

For the week of Feb. 16 to Feb. 22, the state reported 15,972 cases; that total includes 8,493 new confirmed cases and 7,479 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Those figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 8.31 million.

Meanwhile, 121 additional virus-related deaths were reported for the last week in Texas. The statewide death toll stands at 91,545. The positivity rate stands at 10.88%, down from 11.91% last week.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a testing location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

Here's a Testing Sites Locator to help you find the testing location closest to you in San Antonio.