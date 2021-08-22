Nearly half of all ICU patients in North Texas have COVID, DFW Hospital Council says

The group is reporting that 48.79% of North Texas ICU patients have COVID-19, and there are just 53 staffed ICU beds available in the area.

DALLAS — Nearly half of all ICU patients in North Texas have COVID-19, according to Sunday numbers from the DFW Hospital Council. The group is reporting that 48.79% of North Texas ICU patients have COVID-19, and there are just 53 staffed ICU beds available in the area. There are currently more than 800 COVID-19 patients in North Texas ICU beds.

Statewide, The Texas Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 11,444 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, 66 new deaths, 13,106 hospitalizations from COVID-19 and just 372 ICU beds available in the state.

Seventeen of the 22 regions have recently had an increase in COVID patients, 19 regions have 100 or more patients and 13 regions have 10 or fewer ICU beds available.

Trauma Service Areas N, T and U -- the Bryan, Laredo and Corpus Christi areas, respectively -- have no ICU beds available.

Tarrant County is reporting 989 new cases, 10 new deaths and 1,067 hospitalizations Sunday. The county is reporting a cumulative total of 244,855 confirmed COVID cases and 3,753 deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

Dallas County does not report COVID numbers on Sundays. According to the last COVID report from the county released on Aug. 20, Dallas County was reporting a cumulative total of 290,034 confirmed COVID cases and 4,272 deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

Collin County is reporting a total of 86,022 confirmed COVID cases and 883 deaths since tracking began in March 2020.