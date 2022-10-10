COVID Tracker: San Antonio cases down by nearly a third in October compared to month prior

Hospitalization levels remain low as the pandemic's grip continues to loosen in Texas and elsewhere.

SAN ANTONIO — Single-day COVID-19 case counts dropped to double-digits over the weekend for the first time in months as San Antonio's risk level for virus spread remained at "low" and "improving" this week.

Before Sunday, May 3 was the last time Bexar County tallied fewer than 100 new infections, ahead of a summer wave that saw numbers jump in July. Tuesday's count was close, as health authorities recorded just 102 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the seven-day case average down – again – to its lowest levels since early May.

October has seen an average of just 136 new cases a day so far, down from 414 in September and 735 the month before.

The trends also continue at local hospitals, where 130 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment for their symptoms on Tuesday. That number constitutes a small uptick from the weekend figures, but the long-term outlook remains positive; hospitalizations are down by 38% since Sept. 1.

The next no-cost COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics organized by Metro Health are set for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

More than 645,000 COVID-19 infections have been reported in San Antonio (though that figure likely doesn't include most at-home tests, which could number in the thousands), while 5,418 residents have died from virus complications.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1,478,351 eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of Sept. 26, which is about 77.8% of the total population over the age of 4.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state grew by 1,416 on Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 962 new confirmed cases and 454 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Monday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 7.89 million.

Meanwhile, one more Texan has died from virus complications, the state reported Monday, raising the statewide death toll to 89,344. The latest daily figures, for Tuesday, weren't yet released by state officials.

