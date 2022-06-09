COVID Tracker: Cases continue trending down after Labor Day

Tuesday brought the second-lowest number of new infections since the start of August.

SAN ANTONIO — The start of September has brought a continued downward trend in COVID-19 cases for San Antonio as hospitalizations remain stagnant at around 200 per day.

Just 362 new coronavirus infections were reported Tuesday following the holiday weekend; that's the second-lowest tally since the start of August as Bexar County continues recovering from the July wave. An average of just under 700 new daily cases have been recorded in September thus far, down from 961 in July and 735 in August.

Hospitalizations dropped as low as 199 twice over the past week, but by Tuesday had risen to 220. Still, that number marks a 31% decrease over the last month. Of the 220 patients receiving treatment on Tuesday, 34 were in intensive care and seven were using ventilators.

No new COVID-related deaths were reported in San Antonio over the long weekend. Nearly 633,000 cases have been reported locally since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, a new shipment of about 900,000 new booster shots is expected to arrive next week. As with before, the immunizations will come at no cost, and will be available at CVS, Walgreens, H-E-B and Walmart to fully vaccinated Texans over the age of 12.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1,469,265 eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of August 15, which is about 77.2% of the total population over the age of 4.

eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of August 15, which is about 77.2% of the total population over the age of 4. 574,458 eligible Bexar County residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot as of August 15, which is 39.9% percent of the population.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state grew by 4,481 on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 2,878 new confirmed cases and 1,603 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Tuesday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 7.77 million.

An additional 5 Texans have died from virus complications, the state reported Wednesday, raising the statewide death toll to 88,729.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a testing location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

Here's a Testing Sites Locator to help you find the testing location closest to you in San Antonio.