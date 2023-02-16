COVID Tracker: Cases up slightly as hospitalizations continue to fall

The San Antonio area is likely to reach 700,000 coronavirus cases in the coming weeks.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County's COVID-19 risk indicator remained firmly in the middle threshold this week as Metro Health officials reported a slight increase in cases to start February.

The period of Feb. 8 to Feb. 14 saw 1,725 coronavirus cases being tallied by health officials in the San Antonio area, up from 1,533 the week prior. The last two weeks of January, by comparison, saw fewer than 1,400 diagnoses officially recorded.

The increase hasn't slowed down positive progress at San Antonio-area hospitals, however. This week there were 128 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 23 of which were in intensive care; both numbers are down from last week. And, for the first time in 2023, no new COVID-related deaths were reported in Bexar County over the last seven days.

The local positivity rate, meanwhile, broke a streak of four weeks that saw it drop. As of Wednesday it stands at 12.4%, up from 11.5% last week.

More than 689,000 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Bexar County since the pandemic began, though that number doesn't include at-home tests that went unreported and which likely number in the thousands. Officials say 5,863 county residents have died from virus complications.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health via this page.

74.1% of eligible Bexar County residents (those over 6 months of age) are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 14.

of eligible Bexar County residents (those over 6 months of age) are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 14. 13.9% of eligible Bexar County residents (those over 5 years of age) have received a bivalent booster as of Feb. 14.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services transitioned to weekly COVID-19 reports at the start of 2023, with new data arriving every Wednesday.

For the week of Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, the state reported 18,066 cases; that total includes 9,346 new confirmed cases and 8,720 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Those figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 8.3 million.

Meanwhile, 136 additional virus-related deaths were reported for the last week in Texas. The statewide death toll stands at 91,424. The positivity rate stands at 11.91%, down from last week.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

