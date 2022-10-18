COVID Tracker: Bexar County hospitalizations back under 100 for the first time since June

Daily case counts continue to fall as well.

SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since early June, San Antonio-area coronavirus hospitalizations have dipped into the double-digits as Texas continues its slow emergence from the pandemic.

There were 94 patients receiving treatment for their symptoms Tuesday, which is down 28% over the last week and down 55% since Sept. 1. Of those 94 patients, 13 were in intensive care and two were using ventilators to help them breathe.

Case counts continue to shrink as well; Tuesday's 152 new infections were the most since last week, but October thus far has averaged just 134 new cases a day to 414 in September and 735 in August. More than 646,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Bexar County since the pandemic began, though there are likely at least thousands more positive at-home diagnoses that weren't reported.

Metro Health continues to organize pop-up clinics for no-cost COVID-19 vaccines; the next one is set for Wednesday at a west-side community center.

It's been nearly two weeks since Bexar County last recorded a COVID-related death.

1,481,332 eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of Oct. 10, which is about 73.9% of the total population over 6 months old.

eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of Oct. 10, which is about 73.9% of the total population over 6 months old. 591,339 eligible Bexar County residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot as of Oct. 10, which is 39.7% percent of the population over 4 years old.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state grew by 637 on Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 473 new confirmed cases and 164 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Monday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 7.9 million.

Meanwhile, two more Texans have died from virus complications, the state reported Monday, raising the statewide death toll to 89,429. The latest daily figures, for Tuesday, weren't yet released by state officials.

