Coronavirus in San Antonio: What the numbers say

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

By The Numbers:

Metro Health reported an additional 135 cases Wednesday evening, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bexar County to 3,648. 2,173 patients have recovered, while 1,395 remain ill. No new deaths were reported Wednesday; the death toll remains at 80.

In addressing the numbers, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg noted that the county's total hospitalization numbers have increased. 108 patients are currently hospitalized, 50 are in the ICU, and 28 patients are on ventilators. "While the stress on our healthcare system remains relatively low, we need to be diligent and exhibit caution in these public settings," Nirenberg said. 26 percent of staffed hospital beds are available, while 77 percent of ventilators are currently unused.

Nirenberg also noted 47% of the county's total cases are individuals under 40 years old. The county has received 80,284 test results as of Wednesday evening.

How Bexar County is trending:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Coronavirus in Texas

For the third day in a row, Texas has set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations with 2,153 patients, according to data released Wednesday.

Health officials reported 2,504 new cases today – that’s the largest number of new daily cases reported. The state now has reported 79,757 total cases (25,423 currently active) and 1,885 fatalities (32 new deaths reported Wednesday).

The state estimates that 52,449 residents have recovered.

Here's a look at the 14-day moving average for new daily cases in Texas, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk