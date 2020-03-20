AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott released a public service announcement Friday morning to encourage Texans to stay at home in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

The PSA, voiced by Austin actor Matthew McConaughey, calls on those who are able to stay at home during the outbreak to do so. Roy Spence, chairman of Austin-based advertising company GSD&M, produced the 30-second video.

"Over 500,000 brave Texas hospital and EMS workers are on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak, answering the call that requires them to leave their homes," McConaughey said in the PSA. "You can answer the call too, by staying home if you can."

Trump temporarily closes southern border to limit spread of coronavirus

Gov. Abbott said he is grateful to these medical professionals working on the front lines to limit the spread of COVID-19 and providing care to Texans in need.

"Now is the time for all of us to unite and do our part to protect public health in our communities," Abbott said in a statement. "That’s why I urge all Texans to practice smart hygiene habits and social distancing — and if you can, just stay home."

