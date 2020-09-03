AUSTIN, Texas — A tech employee returning to India from Austin, Texas, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Indian digital news platform The News Minute.

The report states Karnataka state health officials confirmed this as the first positive case in the state. The patient is reportedly a software engineer in his 40s from Karnataka who returned to Bengaluru from the U.S. via Dubai on March 1.

The News Minute reports that the man had traveled to his workplace for two days before going to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms. He was then admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institue of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru on March 8, where he was reportedly placed in isolation and his samples were sent to be tested at the National Institute of Virology.

The lab results came back as positive on March 9, according to the report. Since, then, his wife and daughter have also been admitted to an isolation ward in the hospital. A colleague who traveled with the patient on the same flight was also quarantined.

MSN reported that his daughter's school has been closed indefinitely. The colleague, the family's driver and their respective families have all been quarantined for a mandatory 28 days.

According to MSN, the man and his colleague flew out of Austin to New York on Feb. 28 and then from New York to Dubai on Feb. 29. On March 1, they then took an Emirates flight to Bengaluru.

The Times of India reports he could have come into primary or secondary contact with more than 2,600 people during his travels.

KVUE has not confirmed his flight path but, upon arrival in Bengaluru, he visited the Dell offices there. KVUE has confirmed that the employee works for Dell in a marketing capacity. He was visiting Dell's Round Rock campus.

It's unclear at this time whether he had the virus while visiting Central Texas.

This is a developing story.

