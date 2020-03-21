WASHINGTON — Key coronavirus updates for Saturday, March 21:

New Mexico election regulators are encouraging registered voters to request mail-in ballots ahead of the state's June 2 primary election.

Colombia is joining a growing list of nations that have imposed mandatory lockdowns for citizens in an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus has infected more than 275,000 people and killed more than 11,300 worldwide. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems. More than 88,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.

Nissan says it will suspend vehicle production at its two Mexican assembly plants beginning next week as a protective measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

The Japanese automaker says in a statement released Friday night that work will be suspended from Wednesday through April 14.

Nissan says there are no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus among its employees. Mexico’s government reported earlier Friday evening that the number of confirmed cases across the country had risen to 203, with two deaths.

Nissan has a small-car assembly plant in Aquascalientes in central Mexico, and it produces small cars and pickup trucks at a plant in Cuernavaca near Mexico City.

Nissan announced on Wednesday that it is temporarily suspending production of its manufacturing facilities in the U.S. starting March 20 through April 6.

New Mexico election regulators are encouraging registered voters to request mail-in ballots ahead of the state's June 2 primary election in light of a public health emergency concerning the coronavirus.

Ohio delayed its presidential primary in the final hours before scheduled polling to prevent fueling the pandemic. In New Mexico, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Friday announced that absentee ballots can be requested through an online portal.

New Mexico has “no-fault” absentee balloting in which mail-in ballots can be requested for any reason.

Primary election absentee ballots are sent out to voters starting on May 5. The final day to request an absentee ballot is May 28.

Colombia is joining a growing list of nations that have imposed mandatory lockdowns for citizens in an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

President Iván Duque announced Friday night that Colombians will be required to isolate in their homes beginning Tuesday and running through April 13.

Peru, Ecuador, and Venezuela are among other Latin American countries that have already taken similar measures.

Colombia has confirmed 158 cases of coronavirus infections thus far, with no deaths, and officials are hoping that imposing drastic measures now will help reduce the number of cases in the weeks ahead.

Duque says the lockdown is a decision “for health and for life.”

Colombia’s capital city, Bogota, began its own lockdown Friday, leaving the city’s usually traffic-filled streets largely empty.

Shane Warne turns gin distillery over to hand sanitizer

Legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has turned his hand from making gin to making hand-sanitizer as shortages frustrate attempts to control the coronavirus outbreak. Warne, who retired from test cricket in 2007 with a record 708 wickets, is a part-owner of the award-winning SevenZeroEight gin distillery.

In a statement, Warne said the distillery was turning its production from gin to alcohol hand rubs which would be provided to two hospitals in West Australia.

Sri Lanka closing expressways for traffic

Sri Lankan authorities have closed all expressways for traffic after the government declared a 2 1/2-day curfew.

The island nation has stepped up its efforts to contain the spreading of coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases has risen to 70. The countrywide curfew, which began Friday night, will continue until Monday morning.

