HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County has reported its first presumptive case of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

Officials said Saturday morning that the patient traveled to multiple cities along the West Coast of the U.S. and is believed to have been exposed to the virus while traveling.

Upon arriving back to Central Texas, the patient notified the Hays County Local Health Department about their symptoms and they were admitted to a local hospital. As of noon Saturday, the patient has been released from the hospital and will self-quarantine at home until they are fever-free for 48 hours without use of fever-reducing medication.

At no time did they expose any Hays County residents to this disease, officials said.

The Hays County Local Health Department is working with the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to notify the passengers that were potentially exposed while on the plane with the patient.

“As this is a pandemic disease, we fully expected to see cases in Hays County and have been preparing for this situation,” County Judge Ruben Becerra said. “We have been working with local and state officials to ensure that protocols are established and followed, and that we have access to additional resources should they be necessary.”

Rep. Erin Zwiener said now is the time for all levels of government to pull together.

"We need to offer clear guidance to our communities to cancel large gatherings, avoid contact with others whenever possible and to stay home if they’re sick," she said. "This is not going to be a painless process, but it’s essential to prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed and to save lives."

Hays County's epidemiologist reminded citizens that most people who contract coronavirus will have low to moderate fever, a cough and congestion. Hays County officials said residents with these symptoms should self-quarantine until they are fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medications for 48 hours.

On Friday, it was confirmed that there are three positive coronavirus cases in Austin-Travis County.

