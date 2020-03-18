AUSTIN, Texas —

Governor Greg Abbott announced March 18 that he had directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to temporarily waive expiration dates for driver licenses, commercial driver licenses and other identification forms.

This came after the governor’s state of disaster declaration on March 13 as part of the ongoing effort to reduce to spread of COVID-19.

“Our top priority remains public health and safety, and we will continue to take action to ensure that Texans can avoid large public gatherings,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is at a pivotal moment in the response to COVID-19, and by temporarily delaying Driver License renewals we will help limit non-essential trips into public settings and slow the spread of this virus.”

The waived expiration suspension will be in effect until 60 days after the DPS provides further public notice that normal driver license operations have resumed, according to the governor's office.

Gov. Abbott has made numerous motions since his state of disaster declaration, including waiving fees for increasing hospital bed capacity, waiving fees for vehicle registration and postponing special elections such as the race for Kirk Watson's Texas Senate seat.

