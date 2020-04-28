SAN ANTONIO — The mission at Roy Maas Youth Alternatives is to protect the community's youngest assets during some of the toughest times.

“We take of about 150 kids a day from the ages of birth to 24 that have suffered some of the most abuse and trauma,” said Gail Ribalta, chief development administrator at RMYA.

Rabalta said the number of reported incidents have spiked because of the coronavirus pandemic and its fallout. She says more family violence during these times means more intake at Roy Maas.

“When there are times like this that are so difficult for families with a lot of unemployment and loss of income, child abuse cases rise,” Ribalta said.

And, according to Ribalta, with more kids in search of help, there is a greater demand for supplies.

“Of course, like everybody else, we’re in need of COVID-19 supplies. Masks, particularly hand sanitizer, disinfectants and disinfectant wipes," she said. "In particular need are the towels, twin sheets, clothing and things we can’t get that I know everybody’s having trouble getting."

1,600 kids seek help from RMYA annually, where hands of hope help them in crises. Now those helping hands are in need of support.

Ribalta says a full list of supplies the organization is in need of can be found on its website.