Still wiping your groceries down with Lysol? Experts say that's not necessary

Here's an important message from the experts regarding COVID-19 prevention -- you can stop wiping down your groceries with Lysol.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, a lot of us took clean to the extreme. We were wiping down every surface in our home and anything coming into it. That’s after studies found the virus could live on surfaces for long periods of time.

But as scientists learn more about COVID-19, they say it’s safe to stop quarantining the mail and using Clorox wipes on all your groceries.

What’s changed you ask?

Epidemiologists are finding it is not common for the coronavirus to spread through contaminated surfaces.

Something to keep in mind about those studies on how long the virus can live on a surface -- they are done in ideal conditions in a lab. In the real world, there are a lot of factors like sunlight and heat that can weaken the virus.

Now, this doesn't mean there is no risk. Crowded places where a lot of people are touching common surfaces still remain high risk, like a public restroom in a high traffic area. And experts still recommend taking precautions.