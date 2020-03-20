AUSTIN, Texas — Starting March 20, all Texas massage establishments are closed until April 3 in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

This comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced four executive orders on March 19, ordering that "every person in Texas must avoid social gatherings that have more than 10 people," among other orders.

RELATED:

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Massage places close, Hays County confirms 6th positive case

H-E-B giving raise to hourly employees through April 12

H-E-B installing 'sneeze guards' on check stands to protect customers, employees

TDLR also reminded other practitioners that they must continue to observe sanitary requirements. If business owners need guidance about whether to continue providing services, they should contact their local health departments or county judges, who are authorized to make that decision, the department said.

TDLR said test centers to obtain licenses in the state have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Candidates for licenses can reschedule up to and including the day of testing.

Gov. Abbott has also required all Texas schools, bars, gyms and restaurant dining rooms to temporarily close. This order is not a shelter in place, Abbott said. Click here for more details about the executive orders he issued.

WATCH: Coronavirus in Texas: Gov. Abbott orders closure of schools, bars, restaurant dining rooms

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas governor: Schools, bars, restaurant dining rooms must close temporarily due to coronavirus

‘Am I going to get better from this?’ Fort Worth woman, 33, says she wouldn't wish COVID-19 on anyone

Coronavirus layoffs in the Austin area: What to know if you lost your job

Austin coronavirus cases reach 41