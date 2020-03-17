AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 17 live blog.

Top headlines for March 17b

Latest updates:

12:45 p.m. – Gov. Greg Abbott said as of March 17, Texas was up to 64 confirmed cases of coronavirus across 19 counties. Abbott also reported the state's first coronavirus-related death, involving a man in his 90s in Matagorda County. Abbott said 1,264 Texans have been tested and "that number will continue to increase dramatically." The governor said he was confident the state would be able to test 10,000 people per week by the end of this week.

Austin-Travis County has offered help for residents and businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak. Austin Energy will not disconnect utility services . The Travis County Justices of the Peace have a standing order posted indicating there will be no eviction settings held until after April 1, 2020. The Neighborhood Housing and Community Development (NHCD) Department has offered information and referrals to assist impacted community members with immediate housing needs. The Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) will distribute curbside for seniors and their spouses, which is limited to 10 meals per person. The Economic Development Department has offered services for businesses who may find themselves struggling in the coming weeks, including free business coaching, emergency planning resources , and a family business loan program . Texas Workforce Commission is where people can apply for unemployment benefits. People with no insurance and no established provider experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms are encouraged to call CommUnityCare at 512-978-9015.

12:30 p.m. – Gov. Greg Abbott announced he had activated the Texas National Guard to be prepared to assist with response efforts for COVID-19. According to the governor's office, this preparative measure will ensure that the Texas National Guard can assist in various forms throughout the state when needed. Healthcare workers and first responders who are members of the Texas National Guard are excluded from this activation so that they can continue serving the people of Texas in their respective fields.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler announced that all Austin bars and restaurant dining rooms must close for six weeks in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Adler also announced the City of Austin is limiting gatherings to 10 people.

11 a.m. – The AFS Cinema announces it is closing until further notice. Refunds can be delivered via the theater's website. Special programs already on the calendar will be rescheduled for a later date.

Williamson County school districts hold a press conference regarding school closures, lunches and remote instruction.

All Williamson County tax offices will be closes until further notice. Online operations will still be taking place.

10:30 a.m. – Capital Metro is making changes to its bus schedules. Bus passengers must now board from the rear of the bus unless they're paying with cash, CapMetro said.

9 a.m. – City of Leander Mayor Troy Hill has signed a disaster declaration after other counties and cities did the same in order to maximize the availability of aid and assistance that could be requested to prevent local virus spread. The city is suspending events hosted by the parks and recreation department and by the Leander Public Library through May 1. All municipal court hearings in April will be postponed and all city board and commission meetings in April will be canceled.

7:44 a.m. – Alamo Drafthouse has closed all locations and all but one franchise-owned location until further notice.

5:30 a.m. – Franklin Barbecue announced the restaurant will suspend dining room service "for the time being," but will offer curbside pickup service.

4:30 a.m. – Ohio's governor said the state's health director will declare a health emergency and order the polls for Tuesday's Democratic presidential primary closed.

WATCH: Austin mayor on how to stop the spread of COVID-19