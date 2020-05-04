AUSTIN, Texas — After an update in the CDC recommendations, Austin police officers will be required to wear surgical masks while on duty, according to Chief Brian Manley.

In a video addressed to APD, Manley said the masks would be given to APD officers and they would be required to wear them. Other personal protection equipment, such as glasses acquired by the APA, would be optional to wear, Manley said.

"There's been new direction from the CDC regarding being out in public and really the recommendation now that people wear face masks when they're out in the public," he said.

The surgical masks are not N95 grade and Manley said to continue to maintain social distancing practices.

But because the masks are in short supply, officers will have to reuse them and take care of them.

Chief Manley also warned that the masks won't protect the officers from COVID-19.

"These masks are not necessarily meant to protect the wearer from catching the COVID-19 virus out in public, but more so to stop those who may be carrying it from spreading it if they cough, sneeze, or otherwise do something that could spread the virus," Manley said.

Manley said APD had nearly a 10-day supply worth of the surgical masks for the department and were working to get more. The City was working to also get "cough masks," which would be given to officers as well, Manley said.

"Your leaders, your sergeants, lieutenants, commanders, the executive team, along with the APA ... everyone is working together to keep you and your family as safe as we can ... as we work together to get through this crisis," Manley said in the video.

Austin Police Association President, Ken Casaday, said starting on April 6, the 900 patrol officers will each get two masks.

"Think we have enough for a week-and-a-half to two weeks," Casaday said.

After that, Casaday isn't sure where the department will get surgical masks from.

Casaday also said he has heard complaints from officers about the department not doing enough to protect them.

"Could the federal government, state government, our own police department done better if they wouldn't have ignored this especially the warning signs that came earlier? Probably so, but it's not time to play the blame game," Casaday said.

This news comes as an officer and civilian employee in APD continue to recover from COVID-19.

The good news, Casaday said, is that they never needed to be hospitalized.

