Coronavirus claims the lives of San Antonio couple who cherished 60 years of marriage

Larry and Alice Pena lived life to the fullest every day until the very end.

SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio couple married for over 50 years died just days apart from each other last week following complications with the coronavirus.

Larry and Alice Pena’s romantic bond never fractured but only swelled for 60 years. July would have marked their 61st wedding anniversary.

“My dad just saw her through a window, essentially, and said, 'I’m going to marry that woman,' and five days later they were married and moved to California,” said Sylvia Pena-Gabriel, daughter of Larry and Alice Pena.

Stephanie Pena-Frost and Sylvia Pena-Gabriel grew up with parents enriched with the desire to help out in the community. They did so with care and charisma.

“They were in the Fiesta Flambeau organization and they worked the parade for how many years now? 10,” Pena-Gabriel and Pena-Frost said. “Mom volunteered all the time with St. PJs and then with one of the battered women shelters; she did a lot of volunteering with them as well.”

Larry and Alice lived life at 100% every day. Every moment was like a celebration.

“My mom was a driving, fiery, feisty woman and my dad just—he has this light about him, and they just made each other so happy,” Pena-Gabriel said.

It was Christmas Week when Larry and Alice started feeling sick and were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

“The doctors and nurses, their nurses that worked 12-hour shifts, they were our lifeline to our parents,” Pena-Gabriel said.

The sisters endured weeks of agony with every phone call and every text.



“'Please don’t give up, please get better. Please come home,'" the sisters told their ailing parents.

Alice passed away Jan. 20, and Larry died just two days later.

On what would have been Alice’s 77th birthday, those who knew the Penas paraded outside their house one last time. Theirs a romantic bond that never broke even through the pandemic, but only grew over 60 years of true love and adventure.

“We just can’t believe that that we won’t that – our parents anymore. They were very much loved by everyone and they’ll be missed,” Pena-Gabriel and Pena-Frost said.