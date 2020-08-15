Coronavirus causing more to consider suicide, health experts say

The coronavirus is taking its toll on people’s mental health. Many are contemplating suicide.

SAN ANTONIO — If you are thinking about harming yourself or attempting suicide, tell someone who can help right away:

Call your doctor’s office.

Call 911 for emergency services.

Go to the nearest hospital emergency room.

Call the toll-free, 24-hour hotline of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) to be connected to a trained counselor at a suicide crisis center nearest you.

Ask a family member or friend to help you make these calls or take you to the hospital.

The story behind the man who took his life at Methodist Northeast Hospital Thursday evening is evolving, Live Oak Police said. But what is clear was his intent to kill himself.

Police said he does not work at the hospital. The man was not connected to any patient there. But in the parking lot sometime before 5 p.m., he killed himself with a gun.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life that unexpectedly occurred on our campus today,” Michael Beaver said. “Our hearts and prayers extend to the friends and family who lost their loved one.”

The CEO of Methodist Northeast said they are fully accommodating law enforcement as they conduct their investigation.

The unidentified suicide victim joins a growing list of people who are taking their life during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Suicide drivers such as anxiety and depression have increased by 40 percent, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The vast majority of what we’re seeing today are individuals that were not on our radar last year in 2019. This is all new,” Jelynne Leblanc Burley said.

Burley is the President and CEO of the Bexar County Mental Health Authority. She said anxiety, depression, financial uncertainty, racial discrimination, and COIVD-19 are pushing people past their coping limits.

“So, we’re seeing an increase in those who seriously considering suicided or increased substance use -- across the board,” she said.

According to statistics from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, suicide dropped last year to 261 deaths from 275 the previous year. But the year-to-date estimation is 141 -- more than half of the two prior years.

The Medical Examiner’s statistics also reveal gunshots, hangings, and drug overdoses as the most common three methods of suicide in Bexar County.

Men are more likely to kill themselves than women, the office’s data showed.

San Antonio police also saw a slight uptick in year-to-date numbers for suicide calls. But the department pointed out the statistics do not provide a complete picture. SAPD said some suicide cases evolved from shooting calls or other response. The indication is more exist than are tracked purely as suicide calls.

“Let’s approach mental health and behavior health conditions as we do our physical health,” Burley said. ”We should seek it out. And the community should do all it can to support those in need of behavioral and mental health treatment.”

Burley said simply asking someone presumed to be in too deep: "Are you thinking about hurting yourself or others?"