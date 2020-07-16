Coronavirus cases becoming a major issue at multiple San Antonio nursing homes

Four facilities are reporting at least 197 cases of COVID-19 among their residents, as of Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — Hundreds of our most vulnerable residents inside San Antonio nursing homes are sick with the coronavirus. At least two facilities in the city are reporting more than 60 cases among their respective resident populations.

One of those facilities is the Windsor Mission Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. According to the city, 66 residents and 42 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Teodoro Laurel Jr.'s father lived inside the facility for five years. Teodoro Laurel Sr., a U.S. Air Force veteran, was eventually taken to the hospital, where he later died after being infected with COVID-19.

"It hurts," Laurel said. "It hurts a lot."

Laurel said he saw his dad back in March.

"I got to hold his hand," he said. "Hug him and lay down with him there in his bed. And run my fingers through his hair."

He had a feeling it would be the last time he would be able to see and touch his father. That turned out to be the reality.

"Based on the rhetoric at that time, I felt we were in for a very wild ride," he said. "And that some of us weren't going to be coming out of this."

In addition to the two San Antonio nursing facilities with at least 60 COVID-19 cases among residents, a pair of other local nursing homes have at least 30 cases each.

The rise in cases inside these congregant settings are becoming more of a problem. Officials say they believe it's the result of a rapid spread of the virus in the metro.

According to Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger, the rise isn't due to people going to visit their loved ones.

"It is because the staff are out in the community and getting infected with COVID-19," she said. "And coming into work."

Laurel's father will be laid to rest next week at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In the meantime, he's calling on leaders to step up. He said he wants more government oversight to protect not only other residents, but staff members too.

"Please, Gov. (Greg) Abbott. Pease do something about this," he said.

Just last month, Abbott said $9 million in federal funding that would be available for nursing facilities in Texas to protect residents and staff members. He said it could be used for personal protective equipment or the decontamination and disinfecting of systems, as well as other items.

KENS 5 received the following statement from the company that operates the Windsor Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center:

"Testing conducted at the Windsor Mission Oaks facility has revealed positive COVID cases among staff and residents, all new cases have been reported to the appropriate officials. Residents who tested positive were immediately isolated and the staff members who tested positive were sent home and will not return to work until medically cleared. When staff members are absent from work for any reason, supplemental staff is brought in to cover shifts and help ensure all of our residents continue to receive quality care.

Staff members at Windsor Mission Oaks and at all of our facilities, continue to follow the enhanced infection control and prevention processes that were implemented when the pandemic began in early March. Some of these efforts such as closing the facility to visitors and cancelling group activities even preceded recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) also issued in March. We work closely with state officials to continuously update and revise our protocols to align with CDC and CMS recommendations.

Included in these important protocols are the following:

Staff is required to wear masks upon entry to the facility until the end of their shift and will wear full personal protective equipment when appropriate for the resident’s presumed level of exposure

Staff and essential medical professionals are assessed and screened prior to entering the Facility; if they present with any sign or symptom of illness, they are sent home

Isolation barriers and dedicated units to separate any potential COVID-19 infections from other patients

Visitation, Group activities and communal dining remains suspended at until further direction from CMS and the CDC

Cleaning and sanitizing are occurring regularly and daily throughout the Facility

Our clinical team has implemented COVID-19 specific infection surveillance protocol and is monitoring our residents frequently for potential changes in condition

Frequent handwashing

Frequent use of hand sanitizer"







