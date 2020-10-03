SAN ANTONIO — 10-year-old Lauren Ricondo knows about keeping herself safe from germs in public. She watches what she touches, washes her hands and avoids touching her face. These good habits aren't new to her.

Lauren will happily explain her method for washing her hands: "First you rinse them, you put water on them, and then you put the soap, and then you scrub for 20 seconds, and then rinse it off." It's a good habit that everyone should practice.

Michelle Ricondo, Lauren's mom, says these best practices for protection from the coronavirus are things her family always does anyway. She's not letting fear of the virus keep her family at home during Spring Break.

"Have fun for Spring Break," she says. "Don't let what's going on really affect having fun with your family."

The family came to the San Antonio Museum of Art on Tuesday to walk the exhibits. One benefit of the art museum is that they don't have to touch the artwork to appreciate it. Lauren loves days like this, out and about with her family. She enjoys meeting new people and learning new things.

Mat Gaskins

The San Antonio Museum of Art has made some adjustments to keep visitors safe. Staff has increased how often they clean surfaces that visitors touch, such as door handles and couches. The museum also canceled it's Family Day activities on Tuesday because the hands-on projects would involve sharing art supplies. Everything else is business as usual according to Bella Merriam, the museum's director of education.