Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Williamson County reports 2 new deaths, bringing total to 32

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, June 17.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 17 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 93,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 2,700 people are hospitalized across the state, with a rolling average that has increased 29% over the past two weeks.

More than 93,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 2,700 people are hospitalized across the state, with a rolling average that has increased 29% over the past two weeks. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 4,700 cases have been reported and at least 106 people have died. At least 3,700 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 1,000 cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 320 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 1,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 30 people have died. More than 590 people have recovered from the virus.



GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 17 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Latest updates:

4:45 p.m. – Williamson County confirms two new COVID-19 deaths, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s. A total of 32 people have now died from coronavirus in Williamson County.

As of June 17, the county has had a total of 1,068 cases, 415 of which are still active. At least 621 people have recovered from the virus in Williamson County.

4:05 p.m. – Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the City will be entering an order directing businesses to come up with a simple safety plan over the next several days regarding wearing masks.

"Austin businesses are great and many of them, if not most, have already done this," he said on Wednesday. "During this time, we will transition to a more direct order on masks, working with our business community so our whole city moves forward together and so that everyone can get prepared."

4 p.m. – A youth development coach at the Giddings State School juvenile correctional facility has tested positive for COVID-19, Texas Juvenile Justice Department executive director Camille Cain revealed on Wednesday. The agency said it was identifying any youth or staff members who might have had contact with the employee to administer COVID-19 tests and ask them to self-isolate.

The case is the third time a staff member at Giddings has tested positive for COVID-19 since April 2.

3 p.m. – KVUE confirms that between June 12 and 16, at least three employees in three different locations of the Austin IRS complex tested positive for COVID-19. Cleanings were conducting after the IRS was notified of these cases, and each workspace was closed for a number of days.

The offices include:

Austin Connection Warehouse

Austin Submission Processing

Austin South Park Office Center

2 p.m. – Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider speaks about recent trends in COVID-19. On June 16, Hays County had a record high of 155 new reported cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

1 p.m. – The ACLU of Texas, along with other advocacy groups, has sent a letter asking state and local government officials to expand access to voting as COVID-19 cases rise in Texas.

The letter asks measures to be put in place to protect the health and safety of Texans exercising their right to vote in the July runoff election and November general election.

12 p.m. – El Chile on Manor Road announces that it has closed its dine-in services after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee has not been scheduled at the restaurant for over a week and no other staff members are currently showing symptoms. Curbside and delivery options remain open as the restaurant allows some members to self-quarantine and to deeply sanitize the restaurant.

The Travis County Justices of the Peace have issued a new stay on hearing eviction cases, except for evictions regarding imminent threat, until July 22. They have halted the execution/issuance of writs of possession until July 29, and continued their freeze on issuing/executing Cass C misdemeanor warrants from their courts until Aug. 15. Click here for more information.

10:30 a.m. – Austin Public Health (APH) is answering questions as coronavirus numbers continue to rise.

10:21 a.m. – As of June 17, 2,793 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. That's an increase of 275 from the day before. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average for hospitalizations has increased by 29%.

9:20 a.m. – An agent with the Transportation Security Administration at Austin-Bergstrom international Airport has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the TSA. The screening officer's last day at work was May 27.