AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 26 live blog.

Top Headlines:

Updates:

6 p.m. – Travis County is now reporting 1,412 confirmed cases with 39 deaths and 398 recoveries.

RELATED: LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

3:30 p.m. – Williamson County announces a new, free public testing site for COVID-19.

The new drive-through site is for people who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, however, it does not require a visit from a physician. Patients must first take an online assessment based on screening criteria from the CDC.

The online screening tool will become available on Monday. Tests will begin on Thursday. People who are eligible for the test will be given a time and location. Appointments will be made Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

2:45 p.m. – According to Travis County Parks, both Pace Bend Park and Milton Reimers Ranch Park have been closed for the day due to a large number of park visitors.

12 p.m. – Williamson County officials announce 51 new positive COVID-19 cases. The county now has a total of 262 cases, up from 211 on Saturday.

Officials said the total case count significantly increased because of a cluster at a Williamson County nursing home. There are currently seven people hospitalized in the county, and 136 people have recovered. There have been six coronavirus deaths in Williamson County.

"My fellow Williamson County residents, in the last 10 days, we have seen an increase of 78% in new cases. Let us redouble our efforts in social distancing and kindness during these next days," County Judge Bill Gravell said.

WATCH: Coronavirus: Doctors warn, do not drink bleach

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: