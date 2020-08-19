Converse Fire Captain loses battle with coronavirus

CONVERSE, Texas — The City of Converse announced a long-time veteran of the fire department lost his battle with coronavirus.
Captain Bryant Anderson served the Converse Fire Department for 16 years. He passed away Tuesday.
Chief Luis Valdez said, "Our dept is hurting from this news and this loss is devastating. Losing Bryant has left a hole in our hearts that will be felt for years to come. We are better for having known and served with him and ask for prayers for his wife, Rosie, and their family during this difficult time."
City officials said plans for a memorial service to honor Caot. Anderson will be announced soon.