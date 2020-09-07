San Antonio congressmen urge Pentagon to allow BAMC to treat coronavirus patients

Available capacity at San Antonio-area hospitals has dipped to 11%, with just 482 of the 4,505 staffed beds available.

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Representatives Lloyd Doggett and Joaquin Castro are urging the federal government to Brooke Army Medical center to treat local coronavirus patients as San Antonio-area hospitals near capacity.

In a joint statement released Thursday, the congressmen cited BAMC personnel were called in to assist COVID efforts in New York City when the pandemic surged in March and that "right now the need is here" in San Antonio. According to Metro Health officials, San Antonio's hospital capacity has dipped to 11%, with just 482 of the 4,505 staffed beds available

As of Wednesday evening, there are 399 COVID-19-positive patients in ICU and 232 patients on ventilators. 1,205 patients are currently hospitalized in area hospitals.

Read the full statement from Reps. Doggett and Castro below:

“Military City U.S.A. has always stepped up to assist fellow Americans. Now the frontlines are right here. We are urging the Pentagon to permit San Antonians in uniform to serve their own neighbors. We join our local and regional leaders in strongly urging the Department of Defense to swiftly allow Brooke Army Medical Center to treat COVID-19 patients, as our other hospitals dangerously approach capacity.