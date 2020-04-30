SAN ANTONIO — The updated city and county Stay Home, Work Safe orders – which are now in effect through May 19 – address antibody tests, warning against procedures that haven't been approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

San Antonio Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick initially cautioned local residents against antibody testing last week, alongside Mayor Ron Nirenberg and County Judge Nelson Wolff.

“You're seeing a lot of emphasis with people wanting to do antibody testing to see whether they have had it and they've recovered, but didn't know. I want you to be very cautious of this,” Emerick said at the time.

Antibody testing is a blood test that looks for evidence of past infection of the novel coronavirus, which has killed 46 metro residents and infected a total of 1,326 amid the ongoing pandemic.

New York randomly sampled 3,000 people last week in the largest antibody survey in the nation.

Some health officials believe that surveying those who have developed the antibodies against the virus could be the key to fully reopening the economy.

The World Health Organization said last week that many people could have been infected with the coronavirus without realizing it, but shouldn’t use the antibody test as “immunity passports.” According to medical experts, there is simply still too many unknowns about COVID-19 to guarantee immunity.

Barbara Taylor, who is leading the city’s Health Transition Team, echoed the need for more data to prove whether or not the tests are effective.

“If we knew that the testing was reliable and accurate, and we knew that having antibodies actually conveyed immunity or protection from infection, then that could potentially be a game-changer,” Taylor told city and county leaders in a special meeting on Tuesday.

Another concern surrounding antibody-testing is many companies making false claims about effective tests and marketing them to consumers—despite not being approved by the FDA.

Currently there are 160 antibody tests on the market, but only eight have been approved by the FDA.

“Even with the FDA approval, we're not sure whether they are working or not,” Emerick said.

Nirenberg and Wolff’s revised stay-home orders state, in part, “If you are considering or planning an antibody test please make sure that the provider will administer an antibody test that has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and that you will be fully informed of the test protocol and test results.”

On Monday, Metro Health officials issued a public health advisory warning the public that the antibody tests, also called serology tests, “should not be used as the sole basis to diagnose or exclude SARS-CoV-2 infections or to inform infection status.”

The FDA issued a statement last week, saying, in part, “we don’t know yet that just because someone has developed antibodies that they are fully protected from reinfection, or how long any immunity lasts. We do expect that data from more widespread serological testing will help us track the spread of the virus nationwide."

Other medical experts say it could take at least a year to determine what exactly a positive antibody test means, because researchers would need to track a patient to see if he or she becomes infected again.

“This is not a statement or a position to say that they're not a value. I think that it's too early," Emerick has said. "The science just isn't there."

Metro Health said they do not publish a list of antibody-testing sites because they cannot regulate those testing sites, and they don't receive a report of testing results.

Emerick said a person who believes they had the coronavirus but wasn't tested for it is not eligible to donate plasma to help those fighting the virus.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center said that if you are considering being a plasma donor, you should email COVID19@southtexasblood.org and provide as much detail as possible so their medical team can reach out to you.

RELATED: VERIFY: Antibody tests versus COVID-19 tests. The pros and cons of both.

RELATED: 'The science just isn't there': Metro Health advising caution when taking advantage of unofficial COVID-19 antibody tests

RELATED: Reports suggest many may have had coronavirus with no symptoms





