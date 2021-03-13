Community Labs providing free COVID screenings for students, staff

On Saturday, Southside and Southwest Independent School Districts are offering screenings.

SAN ANTONIO — Community Labs is providing free coronavirus screenings to help students and staff return to the classroom safely after spring break.

They're partnering with Southside, Southwest and Judson school districts.

Pearce Elementary is also holding screenings. They'll be out there until 9 a.m. Saturday.

The Southside ISD district office will have testing from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. And Christa McAulifee Middle School will offer screenings between 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, Judson ISD will have testing available at the Educational Resource Center between 1 and 3 p.m. Family members are also invited to be tested.